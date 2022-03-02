This is What Sony Xperia 1 2022 Will Look Like [Leak]

Seems like Sony is all set to launch the sequel to last summer’s Xperia 1 III. Recently, Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV was portrayed in leaks shared by Giznext, giving us a good first look at the smartphone from all angles.

The design features an uncanny resemblance to last year’s Xperia 1 III, with the edges slightly more flat this time around. The lower right side of the smartphone houses the trademark Sony camera shutter button, with the power button with embedded fingerprint sensor lying in the middle, and the volume rocker placed above it.

ALSO READ Sony is Bringing Back Premium Walkman With Wi-Fi and 40 Hours of Playback

Picture Credits: Onleaks x GizNext

Sony Xperia 1 IV Specs (Rumored)

As per the leaks, Xperia 1 IV is expected to sport a 6.5″ flat display, with the top bezel housing the selfie shooter. The rear camera module is quite similar to last year’s variant and houses a triple-camera unit, each reportedly touting a 12MP sensor, including one that seems to be telescopic with an LED flash. While the bottom edge of the phone houses a SIM card tray and a USB-C port.

Picture Credits: Onleaks x GizNext

The leaked renders suggest that the Sony Xperia 1 IV will also include a headphone jack at the top edge as well as front-facing stereo speakers, to provide a better audio quality to the users. However, there’s no Google Assistant key to be seen anywhere.

ALSO READ Sony’s New Earbuds Arrive With a Hole in the Middle

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip SoC and will pack up to 16GB RAM with 256 or 512GB of internal storage. The battery also looks like it’s getting an upgrade compared to last year’s Xperia 1 III, going from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh, which might be capable of 45W fast charging.

While there’s no official word from the company, as of now, regarding the launch of this upcoming smartphone. Rumors suggest that it could launch in May.