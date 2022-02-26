Sony is Bringing Back Premium Walkman With Wi-Fi and 40 Hours of Playback

Before everyone carried smartphones, people carried the Sony Walkman, a portable hi-fi device to listen to audio on the go. The company has now unveiled its pocket-sized hi-fi Walkman as a tribute to the very first models created in the 1980s.

Design & Display

Walkman NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 feature a compact yet intricate design with ultra-high fidelity audio. Both devices feature a large 5-inch touchscreen display.

Sony claims that the devices feature a durable aluminum alloy frame helping provide additional powerful base notes without interference. The models also come equipped with different add-ons given their premium standard.

Internals & Storage

Sony’s signature series Walkman ZM2 features 256GB of storage. While the AM2 packs 128GB. The storage size can be extended via the SD card slot.

Both Walkman’s come with Wi-Fi for downloading and streaming audio.

Battery & Pricing

Sony claims that the built-in rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery can operate for up to 40 hours of non-stop playback. The battery can be charged via a USB Type-C cable.

Sony NW-WM1ZM2 will retail for $4,484, while the NW-WM1AM2 will be available for $1,740. Although costly, the two models will serve as a collector’s item, given Walkman’s long-standing history and wide historic acclaim.