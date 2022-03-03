FBR Exempts Regulatory Duty on Import of Pine Nuts from Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted regulatory duty (RD) on the import of Pine nuts (chilgoza) and marble (crude or roughly trimmed) and reduced it from 20 to 10 percent on the import of groundnuts from Afghanistan.

The exemption would be available till June 30, 2022. The FBR has issued an SRO.322(I)/2022 here on Thursday to amend the S.R.O. 840(1)/2021 relating to the RD.

As per the new notification, the regulatory duty on import of Pine nut (chilgoza) falling under the Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) code 0813.4030 and marble (crude or roughly trimmed) falling under PCT code 2515.1100 shall be exempted and regulatory duty on import of groundnuts in shell falling under PCT code 1202.4100 shall be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent if imported from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

This notification shall remain in force till June 30, 2022.