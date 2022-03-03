Honda Pakistan Announces Home Delivery Service

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a ‘customized car delivery service’ for its customers in Lahore and will deliver any of its vehicles at the owners’ residences.

It revealed the news on its official Facebook page today with an image of a new Honda City atop a fancy car carrier. The new offer seems exciting but it is not free as Honda will charge Rs. 29,900 for it.

ALSO READ Honda Civic 11th Generation Launch Date Finally Revealed

Considering the image, the customized delivery service could be intended for customers who wish to surprise their family or loved ones with a Honda car.

The post read:

The joy of owning a Honda just got bigger. Honda is proud to be the first company to provide customized vehicle delivery to our valuable customers. Order your Honda today and receive the vehicle at your doorstep in Lahore.

ALSO READ Honda Vehicles Under Investigation For Braking Randomly

HACPL has not revealed in-depth details about its car delivery service and has not mentioned the showrooms either. What remains to be seen now is what people will make of this offer. Will they actually opt to pay nearly Rs. 30,000 for the ‘home delivery’ knowing that they can drive the car home themselves?