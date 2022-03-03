Stats Show Who Should be Abdullah Shafique’s Opening Partner in Australia Tests

Abdullah Shafique is the first-choice opener for Pakistan as the right-hander has consolidated his position due to his performance in the Test series against Bangladesh and then in PSL.

Apart from Abdullah Shafique, there are two left-handers in the camp who could take the responsibility of facing Cummins-led bowling attack in the historic Test series. It will be a great test for Babar Azam to decide whether to go with Shan Masood or Imam-ul-Haq as Abdullah Shafique’s partner.

Shan Masood

Shan Masood had lost his place in the national team due to his poor performance in the Test series against New Zealand last year. However, his recent performance in PSL has compelled the selectors to add the left-hander to the national squad for the Australia series.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Calls Out Renowned Statistician for Misinterpreting His Statement

Shan made his debut back in 2013 against South Africa and he has played 25 Test matches, scoring 1,378 runs at an average of 29.31. He has scored four centuries and six half-centuries in his career. However, his record in Pakistan is brilliant as the opening batter has scored 240 runs in three matches at an average of 60.00.

Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Overall 25 1,378 29.31 4 6 Home 3 240 60.00 2 0

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq started his Test career in 2018 on Pakistan’s tour of Ireland and England. On his debut against Ireland, Imam scored a half-century in the final innings of the match which proved instrumental in the team’s win.

However, Imam-ul-Haq’s performance in red-ball cricket is not up to the mark as compared to limited-overs formats. The left-handed batter has played 11 matches and scored 485 runs at an average of 25.52 which is not good as an opening batter. He has scored 3 half-centuries in his short Test career and Imam has not played Test cricket in Pakistan.

Matches runs Average 100s 50s 11 485 25.52 0 3

If the Test cricket performance of both the openers is compared, Shan Masood seems a better option to open the innings with Abdullah Shafique. He remained a consistent performer in the PSL and helped his team to the final of the tournament.

Also, Shan Masood has played a Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh where he scored a brilliant hundred.

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Shan Masood 25 1,378 29.31 4 6 Imam-ul-Haq 11 485 25.52 0 3

Who do you think should open for Pakistan in the first Test against Australia? Share your thoughts in the comments section.