Govt Has Evacuated 98% of Pakistanis From Ukraine

Pakistan Mission in Ukraine, on Friday, said that they have almost completed the evacuation of its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

“The Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine has safely evacuated 98 percent of Pakistanis from Ukraine. Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” the mission said in an update on Twitter.

🚨 Evacuation Update 🚨@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk

The Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine has safely evacuated 98 percent Pakistanis from Ukraine. Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight. — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 4, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the embassy said that it had approached both the Ukrainian and Russian governments for opening up a humanitarian corridor that would enable the evacuation of the remaining Pakistanis.

ALSO READ FBR Issues Revised Property Rates for Karachi

There were nearly 3,000 Pakistanis in Ukraine when the war broke out last month, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Thursday.

Indian Students Helped on Humanitarian Grounds

He also revealed that Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine helped “distressed” Indian students fleeing the Ukraine war on “humanitarian grounds.”

“You must have seen videos of our embassy [in Lviv] helping Indian students fleeing Ukraine where they were provided food,” Quershi said. “They are kids in distress due to war, and we helped them whatever was possible on a humanitarian basis,” he added.

ALSO READ PM Imran Khan’s Aide Elected UN Environment Assembly’s Vice President

The foreign minister said that he had spoken with his counterparts in Romania, Hungary, and Poland regarding the safe exit of Pakistani students from the war zone, and they have assured Pakistan of their support in this regard.

“I talked with the Romanian foreign minister and sought an update from him on the latest situation of the conflict. Romania has a long 400-mile border with Ukraine and my discussion was focused on the assistance of our students fleeing war,” he added.