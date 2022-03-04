PM Imran Khan’s Aide Elected UN Environment Assembly’s Vice President

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, has been elected as vice-president of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) Bureau to represent Pakistan on the global forum during its week-long 5th session.

“It is, of course, a great achievement and honor for Pakistan for having been elected as a member of the UNEA body as vice president to lead the global efforts towards goals of making the world climate-resilient and environmentally-sustainable place through a global climate action,” the PM’s aide said in an official statement.

As per the statement, this is the first time in history that Pakistan has been elected to the global policy-making forum.

“The UNEA’s ministerial bureau consists of 10 members — one president, eight vice presidents, one rapporteur — from among its members,” the communique said.

It noted that the president, the vice-presidents, and the rapporteur hold office for two years.

“They shall commence their terms of office at the closure of the session at which they are elected and remain in office until the closure of the next regular session,” the handout added.

The overall mission of the bureau is to “help the president in the general conduct of the UNEA’s work.” Its periodic sessions give recommendations to the Secretariat of the United Nations Environment Program’s governing bodies and stakeholders as they prepare for the next session of the UNEA.