Islamabad Traffic Police Fines Thousands of Motorists for Violations

In a bid to reduce traffic violations, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 2,468 fines to motorists for using cellphones while driving and 7,785 tickets for not wearing seat belts over the last two months.

The details were revealed by a spokesman for the police who added that a special campaign to monitor violations, as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younis, is underway. Also, various squads led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, are operating on the city’s important roadways and are targeting violators.

SSP (Traffic) Iqbal stated that a campaign is underway to maintain traffic discipline in the city, and urged locals to obey the rules. He said that ITP staff has been instructed to assure that traffic rules and regulations are followed by all road users, regardless of status or rank.

Moreover, the ITP is to maintain composure and politeness while issuing fines for traffic infractions and to deal respectfully with all motorists.

The SSP (Traffic) affirmed that the ITP is cracking down on traffic violators but clarified that it does not issue traffic fines as a punitive strategy but to create a safe road environment in the federal capital and to protect people’s lives.

