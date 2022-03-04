Mohammad Rizwan is Now Working on His Bowling Skills [Video]

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohmmad Rizwan is regarded as one of the most improved wicket-keeper batters in the world. He is not only excellent behind the stumps, but also a consistent performer with the bat for Pakistan. Recently, the Multan Sultans skipper was seen in a practice session where he was bowling in the nets.
During the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, where Mohammad Rizwan’s team played the final against Lahore Qalandars, the wicket-keeper batter was bowling against his opening partner, Shan Masood, and drew the attention of many cricket fans.
There is no doubt that wicket-keeping is of the most difficult jobs in cricket and not all wicket-keepers are world-class batters. However, thanks to Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, and MS Dhoni, the definition of wicket-keeper changed quite drastically, and interestingly these cricketers had also bowled occasionally in international and franchise cricket.
Australian wicket-keeper batter, Adam Gilchrist had never bowled a single delivery in international cricket but in his last IPL match, Gilchrist bowled for the first time and took a wicket off his only ball in competitive cricket. Another wicket-keeper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had also bowled in an ODI match where he took a wicket.