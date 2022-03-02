Mohammad Rizwan Reveals How Islam Intrigued Foreign Stars in Multan Sultans

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan is the one who reinvented himself in international cricket through hard work and was named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2021 for his scintillating performance. However, apart from cricket performance, closeness to religion has made as many fans as his cricketing ability.

Recently, Rizwan shared some dressing room secrets with the cricket fans. The Multan Sultans skipper said that some of his teammates including England cricketer, David Willey, and Singaporean all-rounder, Tim David, had asked a lot of questions about Islam in the dressing room.

While talking to Multan Sultans’ blowing coach, Mushtaq Ahmad in an independent Urdu program, Rizwan said that we should be proud of following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The wicket-keeper batter further added that the queries of non-Muslims pertaining to our religious prayers shows their interest in Islam. “We feel hesitant to pray publicly or keep a beard while they (the non-Muslim) find it pleasing”, he added.

Rizwan further said that Tim David and David Willey inquired about the mark made on ankles due to frequent prostration during the prayer and also shared what they know of Islam.

Rizwan also requested his fans to think positively and support the national cricket team. He stated that fans should stay positive around the national team and support them in both good and bad times. It is pertinent to mention that recently, Rizwan had gifted the holy Quran to the former Pakistan batting coach, Matthew Hayden, during T20 World Cup in 2021.