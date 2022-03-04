More Than 74,000 Trainees Have Been Trained by NAVTCC

A total of 74,737 trainees have been training through the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC), as revealed by its Chairman, Syed Javed Hassan.

He made the announcement at a high-level meeting for the reviewing of the ‘Skills for All’ project under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program. The meeting was chaired by the federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

Chairman Hassan said that the aim of the training is to empower the youth in various fields related to technologies. Of the total number of trainees, 35,268 had opted for High-Tech Technologies (Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things, Digital Marketing, etc. Another 39,469 were trained in conventional technologies such as electrical work, welding, plumbing, beautician skills, domestic tailoring, etc.

ALSO READ Govt Has Evacuated 98% of Pakistanis From Ukraine

He revealed that 71 percent of the trained skilled youth under the scheme are employed, and this includes 20 percent of those who have been freelancing.

The attendees were informed that 23,000 youngsters skilled in the informal sector are now certified for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Furthermore, the National Employment Exchange tool and workforce database has been developed and is fully functional.

ALSO READ FBR Cuts Property Valuation Rates in Islamabad by a Massive 80%

Minister Umar commended the achievements and called for the exploration of avenues to scale up skills training for the youth.

“Our top priority is to train [the] youth so they would be able to get jobs in various fields,” he said.

The attendees also discussed the next phase of the project which involves targeting one million jobs through skill development programs.

The meeting was attended by Member of the Social Sector & Devolution, Planning Commission, Dr. Shabnam Sarfraz; Syed Jawad Hassan; Executive Director of the NAVTTC, Sajid Baloch; and other key officials.