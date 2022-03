FBR Cuts Property Valuation Rates in Islamabad by a Massive 80%

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has determined the fair market value of immovable residential properties–plots, flats, and apartments– in different areas of Islamabad.

The board has taken this decision in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under sub-section (4) of section 68 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 (XLIX of 2001) and in supersession of its Notification No. S.R.O. 1548(I)/2021, dated 1 December 2021.

Let’s have a detailed look at the valuation of properties in different areas of Islamabad.

Immovable Properties (Residential)

Sector/Location Size (sq. yards) Value per sq. yard (Rs.) E-6 Any size NA E-7 Any size 150,000 F-6 Any size 140,000 F-7 Any size 140,000 E-11/3-4 Any size 70,000 B-17 (with possession) Any size 20,000 B-17 (without possession) Any Size 12,000 D-12 Any size 100,000 F-8 Any size 130,000 F-10 Any size 115,000 F-11 Any size 110,000 F-15 (with possession) Any size 18,000 F-15 (without possession) Any size 10,000 Faisal Town Housing society Any size 15,000 D-17 Housing society Any size 25,000 Fazaia Tarnol Housing society Any size 20,000 F-17 MPCHS Any size 25,000 G-9 Any size 100,000 G-10 Any size 100,000 G-11 Any size 100,000 G-13 Any size 80,000 G-14/4 Any size 80,000 G-14/1,2,3 Any size 40,000 Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society G 15 Islamabad Any size 25,000 G-17 supreme Court Housing Society Any size 20,000 PECHS Any size 10,000 Gandhara City Any size 12,000 G-6 Any size 120,000 G-7 Any size 90,000 G-8 Any size 100,000 I-8 Any size 90,000 I-9 Any size 45,000 I-10 Any size 45,000 I-11 Any size 35,138 I-12 Any size 25,000 I-14 Any size 30,000 I-15 Any size 16,387 I-16 Any size 22,917 Bahria Town Phase 1 Any size 34,000 Bahria Town Phase 2 Any size 34,000 Bahria Town Phase 3 Any size 34,000 Bahria Town Phase 4 Any size 34,000 Bahria Town Phase 5 Any size 34,000 Bahria Town Phase 6 Any size 34,000 Pakistan Town Any size 18,000 Ghouri Town Any size 18,000 Hummak Town Any size 18,000 Rawat Any size 16,000 H sector Any size 30,000 CDA Enclave-I Any size 30,000 CDA Enclave-II Any size 30,000 CDA Enclave-III Any size 44,000 Bara Kahu Any size 22,000 Chatta Bakhtawar Any size 20,000 Chak Shahzad Any size 28,000 Banigala Any size 28,000 Jinnah Garden Any size 20,000 River Garden Any size 20,000 Naval Anchorage Any size 20,000 Gulberg Residencia (with possession) Any size 19,000 Gulberg Residencia (without possession) Any size 13,000 DHA Phase 1 Any size 30,000 DHA Phase 2 Any size 35,000 DHA Phase 2 Ext. Any size 8,264 DHA Phase 3 Any size 16,529 DHA Phase 4 Any size 9,917 DHA Phase 5 Any size 19,835 DHA Valley Any size 8,264

Immovable Properties (Flats and Apartments)