NorthBay Solutions and SAP Partner to Provide Cloud-Based Solutions to SAP Customers

SAP, the global technology company, and NorthBay Solutions, an AWS Premier Partner and leading expert in Cloud management solutions and data analytics, have announced their strategic partnership.

This partnership creates a unique opportunity for organizations looking to harness the power of SAP solutions while leveraging the scalability and agility of AWS Cloud.

NorthBay Solutions, with its highly experienced Cloud consulting and migration team, in addition to its successful track record of migrating SAP customers to the Cloud environment, provide an excellent option for SAP customers to undertake their Cloud journey in an efficient manner with minimum disruptions.

“Our goal is to generate long-term business value for our customers by helping them undertake the Cloud journey. With SAP’s technology coupled with NorthBay’s advanced consulting services, we can now help companies maximize the value of their operations,” said Khuram Rahat, SVP EMEA & Emerging Asia, NorthBay Solutions.

“NorthBay Solutions is a strong partner to deliver SAP solutions on Cloud. Their advanced consulting and cloud migration expertise is exceptional in the market, and we look forward to harnessing the power of this partnership in the markets we serve,” said Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan.