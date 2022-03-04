Pakistan’s Serial Record Maker Sets Another Guinness World Record

Fitness enthusiasts all over the world engage in strenuous exercise to demonstrate their strength and Pakistan’s Irfan Mehsood has set a new Guinness World Record by doing 80 jumping jacks in one minute carrying eighty-pound weight.

According to the details, Irfan Mehsood, who is the resident of Dera Ismail Khan (KP), has bettered the record of Egyptian athlete, Mahmood Muhammad Ayub, who had registered this record by 72 jumping jacks in one minute carrying the same weight.

Last year, the Pakistan martial artist had registered his 43rd Guinness World Record as he broke the record of Spanish athlete, Alejandro Soler, for the most push-ups (one leg raised carrying 100lb pack) in one minute and became the only athlete in the world to make 23 world records in push-ups category only.

Aside from these achievements, he has set other records which were previously held by athletes from the United States, the United Kingdom, Iraq, Spain, Italy, the Philippines, Egypt, and India. The recent record is his 45th Guinness World Record.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Irfan trains four to five hours per day for each record he attempts until he believes he can break it. One of his main goals is to promote Waziristan while also encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle.