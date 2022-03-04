Realme Buds Q2s Unveiled With Low Latency For Gaming

The Oppo sub-brand recently unveiled the previously rumored Realme Buds Q2s alongside the Realme V25 at this year’s Realme event in China. The TWS buds feature a transparent design case, 88ms low latency for gaming, Bluetooth v5.2 support and 30h battery life on top of a host of some other features.

Specifications of the Realme Earbuds Q2s

As previously mentioned, the Earbuds come with a charging case having a transparent lid, which is very similar to that of the previously launched Realme Q2 and Realme Buds Q2 Neo. Furthermore, the earbuds also come with an IPX4 rated splash resistance, making them suitable for outdoor activities.

The Realme Buds Q2s house a 10mm Bass Boost Driver with TPU Polymer diaphragm and bag a 40 mAh battery inside each, which gives about 5 hours of continuous music playback. An additional 480 mAh battery inside the charging case boosts the battery life to 30 hours, while a 10-minute charging restores 3 hours of battery life. The case is charged using a USB Type-C slot.

Additional connectivity options include support for Bluetooth v5.2, along with AAC and SBC codecs. Although they lack ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), the earbuds offer support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) during calls. This should reduce the ambient sound around you to provide a better voice quality, while the dedicated gaming mode ensures 88ms latency.

The Buds Q2s also provide customizable touch gesture controls, allowing the users to trigger the voice assistant with the help of touch inputs or change them via the Realme Link app.

The Realme Q2s buds come in Paper White, Paper Green and Interstellar Black colors and start at CNY 199 ($32) in China.