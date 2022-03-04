SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Shows Slight Increase

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 3, 2022, recorded an increase of 0.04 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.23 percent mainly due to an increase in tomatoes (241.95 percent), LPG (71.48 percent), garlic (57.88 percent), mustard oil (53.22 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (44.91 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (44 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (43.21 percent), washing soap (36.95 percent), pulse masoor (34.81 percent), petrol (33.42 percent), beef (25.05 percent) and diesel (23.75 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of chilies powdered (36.30 percent), pulse moong (30.23 percent), eggs (8.70 percent), sugar (8.19 percent), potatoes (7.38 percent) and onions (6.49 percent).

ALSO READ SSGC Shuts Down CNG Stations in Karachi Again

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 170.47 percent during the week ended February 24, 2022, to 170.53 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.12 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.10 percent respectively and for above Rs. 44,175 it decreased by 0.03 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, 13 (25.50 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices included chicken (10.47 percent), LPG (9.45 percent), bananas (7.06 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (4.08 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (3.69 percent), mustard oil (2.98 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-litre tin each (2.19 percent), powdered milk Nido (1.11 percent), georgette (1.06 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (0.69 percent), long cloth 57″ gul Ahmed/al Karam (0.68 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.60 percent), milk fresh (0.34 percent), mutton (0.32 percent), curd (0.20 percent), beef with bone (0.14 percent), pulse gram (0.07 percent), tea prepared (0.06 percent) and cooked daal (0.03 percent).

ALSO READ Govt Announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash Package for Internally Displaced Families

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (27.06 percent), eggs (7.18 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.43 percent), petrol super (6.23 percent), garlic (3.27 percent), pulse moong (0.96 percent), pulse masoor (0.69 percent), onions (0.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.35 percent), sugar (0.27 percent), potatoes (0.20 percent), pulse mash (0.16 percent) and gur (0.10 percent).

The commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain, salt powdered, chilli powder, cooked beef, cigarettes capstan, shirting, lawn printed gul Ahmed/al Karam, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata pair, ladies sandal bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood whole, energy saver, matchbox, telephone call charges and toilet soap.