SSGC Shuts Down CNG Stations in Karachi Again

Karachi’s compressed natural gas (CNG) stations have been shut for three days again due to low gas pressure. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that the closure will last 72 hours, from 8 AM Friday (today) to 8 AM on Monday, 6 March.

The decision to temporarily close the CNG stations was made in cognizance of the disparity between the demand for and supply of the fuel, and to fulfill domestic consumption needs across Sindh, according to the SSGC.

CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan had previously reopened on Monday, 14 February at 8 AM after a hiatus of nearly three months.

Gas load shedding, which can last up to 18 hours in different localities all over Pakistan, has made life difficult for the general public since December 2021 as the government has repeatedly announced closures of CNG stations throughout the country. CNG users were previously forced to use petrol which now costs almost Rs. 150 per liter.