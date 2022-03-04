WACOG Model to Help Determine Consumer Price of Imported LNG

The 15th meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) was held on Friday under the Chairmanship of Dr. Imran Khattak.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed about the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG). As per the briefing, the WACOG model is meant for uniformity of pricing mechanisms across the country. It will meet the deficiency in the OGRA law to determine the consumer price of imported LNG.

The committee was also briefed about the status of recommendations made during the previous meetings. The Petroleum Division federal secretary apprized the committee that 8 employees of the SSGCL were terminated from service on administrative grounds to establish good governance and writ of the management.

However, the committee expressed its displeasure over the removal of employees and sought a report from SSGCL in the next meeting. It was further informed that the SSGCL has nominated an officer as a focal person to deal with the issues of MNAs regarding the shortage of gas in their constituencies.

The implementation status of the order passed by the Islamabad High Court regarding the promotion of employees in OGDCL was also discussed during the meeting. The committee directed the OGDCL authorities to implement the recommendations/ decisions of the Special Committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The Pakistan Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority Bill, 2022” was also considered by the committee. However, the Bill was deferred for further deliberations after input from the stakeholders and especially the provincial Energy Departments.