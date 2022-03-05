Balochistan Gets its First Ever Women Police Station

The Balochistan Government inaugurated the province’s first women police station on Friday. The development comes just days before the world, including Pakistan, prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March.

According to details, Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan, Mohsin Hassan Butt, inaugurated the police station built in Quetta along with other officials and members of civil society.

Addressing the event, IGP Balochistan said that the province has a traditional environment and the establishment of a separate women police station is in line with it.

Women can visit the police station to register their complaints without any pressure and in a peaceful environment. From Front Desk Officers (FDOs) to Station House Officer (SHO), every staff member of the police station will be a woman.

The province’s first police station for women will solve the problems of women under one roof and will play an important part in their empowerment, the IGP Balochistan added.

Besides, the IGP Balochistan also lauded Deputy IG (DIG) Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, who oversaw the complete construction of the facility before getting transferred from Balochistan.