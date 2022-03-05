CDA Approves Building Plans For Multiple Sectors in Islamabad

An important meeting of the Design Waiting Committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was held on Friday at the CDA Facilitation Center.

Officers of the Planning Wing and representatives of other concerned formations participated in the meeting. Building plans of various commercial buildings in Islamabad were presented for approval in the meeting.

The meeting examined the papers of 6 commercial plots. According to details, the building plan of Plot No. 39 and 40, D-Markaz of Gulberg Residencia located in Zone Five of Islamabad was approved. Similarly, a building plan for a plot in Sector A of the Zaraj House Scheme located in Zone Five was also approved.

The building plan was also approved after a thorough scrutiny of Plot No. 20, Plot No. 27, and 29 in Gulberg Green Business Park in Zone Four of Islamabad. Later, a building plan was also approved for the construction of a private school in Sector E-11, Islamabad.

However, approval of the building plan for the construction of the community center in Sector E-11/4 of Islamabad was delayed due to the non-attendance of the architect at the meeting.