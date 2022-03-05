Here’s How Much Samsung Galaxy A53 Will Cost [Leak]

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 has remained in the spotlight long enough for us to have a good idea of what to expect from this upcoming smartphone. It’s expected to go official at the upcoming Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 event later this month. Ahead of the official launch, its expected price in Europe has surfaced online.

Meanwhile, speculations reveal that we might get to see a bunch of other mid-range smartphones from Samsung very soon. However, from the rumors lurking around the Galaxy A53 5G has already bagged Bluetooth SIG, TENAA, NBTC, and FCC certifications and has even appeared on some benchmark databases.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Rumored Specs

According to SamMobile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to retail at €469 (~ $512) in Europe for the 6/128GB trim. This is based on a retailer price listing, which mentions €466.49, which is notably an odd price tag.

However, even if the smartphone follows the listed price, it will be slightly more expensive than the Galaxy A52s 5G, which was unveiled at €449 (~$490) for the same 6/128GB configuration.

Leaks further reveal that the upcoming Galaxy A53 will feature some minor upgrades over its predecessor. It will come with a similar design to the previously launched A52s, however, with some tweaks.

Rumored specifications include Samsung’s own Exynos 1200 processor at the helm paired with 6/8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. In terms of the software, the smartphone will boot Android 12 out of the box and will house a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging. The battery here is bigger than the Galaxy A52s 5G’s 4,500mAh cell.

It is expected to flaunt a 6.52″ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, A53 5G will house a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary lens. Other sensors include a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro alongside a 5MP depth sensor.