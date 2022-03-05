Milk Price to Break All Records This Ramazan

The price of per liter milk will exceed Rs. 200 in the month of Ramazan if the government fails to control the rising export of fodder and prices of grains, the Dairy and Cattle Association (DCA) has warned.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, President of DCA Central, Shakir Umar Gujjar, argued that dairy and cattle farmers will have no choice but to increase the milk price if their concerns remain unaddressed.

The Federal Government has already imposed a number of taxes on different dairy products which makes it extremely difficult for dairy and cattle farmers to sell per liter milk at less than Rs. 150.

He said that any dairy or cattle farmer selling milk at any price under Rs. 150 per liter is either selling adulterated milk or synthetically prepared milk. They are a part of the mafia that is playing with the lives of people.

President of DCA Central Punjab, Khan Babar Bhatti, suggested the Punjab Government to let market forces determine the milk price so that people can drink quality milk.

He also urged the provincial government to immediately impose a ban on the movement of cattle to Punjab from Sindh where a mysterious skin disease has affected thousands of cows and buffaloes.