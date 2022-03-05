Toyota’s First Electric Sedan’s Production Model Spotted [Pictures]

Toyota and Lexus had debuted a number of electric car prototypes last year, and enthusiasts can now get the first preview of the production version of the bZ SDN, previously only seen in Toyota’s upcoming electric prototypes lineup.

This cleverly camouflaged prototype was spotted in China and greatly resembles the prototype bZ SDN electronic vehicle (EV).

Although the photos are not great, the vehicle appears to have the same beltline, bodywork, and rear quarter panel as the concept.

Exterior

The front end is obscured by the black and white pattern wrap but it has a prominent nose with sleek but barely visible adjoining lights. It also has a broad lower grille and prominent wheel arches.

The rear looks simple but it has a boxy boot and a bumper sans exhaust vents but with reflectors on the edges and rear lights that look identical to the concept version.

Interior

The best part thing about the images of the spied bZ SDN is that they reveal the interior for the first time. Although the cabin is mostly hidden with black fabric, it incorporates a minimalistic dashboard, a floating center console, a floating infotainment system that are all similar to the bZ4X. The interior also features a rotary controller and a digital instrument cluster on the inside.

Specs

Toyota has not said much about the bZ SDN but it mentioned that the EV is a “midsize sedan that meets customers’ expectations for a first car”.

Autohome claims that a spec sheet on the windshield revealed the model’s dimensions: 186 inches (4725 mm) long, 72.2 inches (1835 mm) broad, and 58 inches (1475 mm) high, with a wheelbase of 113.4 inches (2880 mm).

bZ SDN will be 6.1 inches (155 mm) smaller than the Camry but with a 2.2 inch (56 mm) bigger wheelbase if the figures are genuine.

Toyota and BYD Partnership

The car was also produced by BYD, as mentioned in the spec sheet. It may sound strange but the firms have a joint venture called BYD Toyota EV Technology that is aimed at developing “BEVs that are superior in performance and meet the needs of customers in China by merging two companies’ strengths,” according to officials.

Toyota bZ SDN could be launched later this year for the Chinese market, as per previous reports, and might use BYD’s LFP Blade lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology.

