What’s Got Fahad Mustafa and Ahad Raza Mir in Such a Rush? Here’s What We Found Out

A short while ago, our favorite stars, Fahad Mustafa and Ahad Raza Mir, left us craving for more as we saw them rushing towards a mysterious adventure.

The thrilling teaser was a riddle that tickled our senses every time we saw the two buddies on our screens. Thankfully though, the cat’s out of the bag and we finally found out what all the hype was about.

In Mountain Dew’s latest action-packed thrilling commercial ‘Yaar Hain Tou Paar Hain’, everybody’s favorite celebrities – Fahad Mustafa and Ahad Raza Mir – embark on an unusual adventure.

Joining the two famous actors is the popular social media influencer, Shahveer Jaffry. The addition of this digital sensation is itself a smart move by the brand that allows them to capture their digital audience as well.

Following a true ‘can do’ spirit, the two friends, Ahad and Fahad, take extreme measures to save their buddy Shahveer on his first day of a new job.

We see visually appealing scenes jam-packed with action where Ahad and Fahad stop at nothing to help Shahveer.

Showcasing adventure, exhilaration, and above all, friendship, all at the same time, the new TVC by Mountain Dew is indeed an engaging masterpiece.

The whole advertisement is filled with captivating scenes with an outstanding script full of humor and friendly banter that is relatable for many youngsters.

Mountain Dew has always been a brand that celebrates those that are fearless and daring. The TVC campaign, in all its thrill, imparts a positive message on the importance of friendship and going the extra mile for each other, with a witty element on the side.

Watch the unfolding of a truly epic adventure for yourself: