Changan Oshan X7 Officially Launches as Pakistan’s First Ever Euro-6 SUV

The midsize SUV segment of Pakistan has witnessed a new arrival with the official launch of Changan Oshan X7 SUV in Pakistan. This is the first-ever global reveal of a Right Hand Drive (RHD) vehicle in Pakistan, which is a significant milestone for the country’s auto industry.

As is common in the post-COVID world, the Oshan X7’s launch was also streamed live on social media and was hosted by the CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) Danial Malik.

ALSO READ Toyota Announces Another Shocking Price Hike for Imported Cars

The Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sorento, Toyota Fortuner, and Haval H6. It is the latest generation product that will likely have an edge over its competitors in terms of features and value for money.

Let us dive in deep and see if that is the case:

Exterior

Changan’s new models are some of the sharpest-looking vehicles on the roads today, which is also true of the Oshan X7 SUV.

The front features a large, gaping, mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of sleek LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a sporty front bumper, and a simple, yet smooth hood design.

The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high shoulder line, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels allowing for a sophisticated look.

The rear is also similar to most crossovers. A large, Audi-Esque lightbar spans across the rear of the SUV, accompanied by a silver strip, a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Overall, the Oshan X7 boasts a styling that is imposing, yet comparatively subtle at the same time.

Interior

The Oshan X7’s interior design is incredibly clean and minimalistic. Smooth lines and creases fill the cabin, which adorns soft up-market materials such as leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a modern and dignified look.

The Oshan X7 is a D-segment crossover SUV that has a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Overall, the Oshan X7 has a great interior modern, stylish, and practical at the same time.

Weight and Dimensions

Although the Oshan X7 is still a D-segment SUV, it is slightly smaller than its competitors. Here is what is known about its proportions:

Measurements Changan Oshan X7 Wheel Base 2,780 mm Overall Width 1,860 mm Overall Length 4,705 mm Overall Height 1,720 mm

Performance

The new Changan Oshan X7 will be offered in two variants. Both variants feature Changan’s latest 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to front-wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Major Tractor Company Shuts Down After Struggling for Years

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As of right now, the fuel consumption of the Oshan X7 is unknown, but the company claims that it is surprisingly good.

Features

The Oshan X7 is fully loaded with features such as:

Feature Oshan X7 FutureSense Oshan X7 Comfort Exterior Design Sunroof Panoramic Side Mirrors Heated and Foldable Tailgate Power Operated Manual Interior Design Color Scheme Ivory White Faux Leather Instrument Panel Digital Access System Keyless Entry and Push Start Accessory Connectors 12 Volt Universal+2 USB Ports Front+1 USB Port Rear Seating Capacity 5 7 Air Conditioning Automatic Climate Control Rear AC Vents Yes Infotainment 10.25″ Capacitive Touch Screen Connectivity USB, Aux, Bluetooth, and WiFi Speakers 6 Safety Airbags 4 Car Diagnostic System Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System Yes Parking Sensors Front and Rear Rear Only Hill Start Assist Yes Hill Descent Control Yes Traction and Stability Control Yes FutureSense Package Cruise Control Adaptive Normal Forward Collision Warning Yes No Autonomous Braking Yes No Camera System 360º Pano-cam Rear Camera Data Recorder Yes No Smart Proximity Entry System Yes Walk Away Door Locks Yes

Price and Verdict

MCML has priced the Oshan X7 surprisingly low compared to its competitors. The prices of both Oshan X7 variants are as follows:

Oshan X7 Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000

Oshan X7 FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Fails to Control Traffic in The Capital

Oshan X7’s price will likely allow it a massive edge over its competitors. Although it is a big and practical vehicle, it is priced almost similar to a Kia Sportage. All of the attributes mentioned above make it a tremendous threat, not only to the midsize SUVs but to high-end compact SUVs as well.