Islamabad Police Fails to Control Traffic in The Capital

Shoddy and incomplete infrastructure is contributing to heavy traffic jams on Islamabad Expressway but city administration and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) seem uninterested in resolving the persistent problem of long traffic delays that have become the norm.

The dilapidated condition of the road is highly problematic for the residents of DHA, Bahria Town, Gulberg Green, PWD, and Koral, and for the travelers between Islamabad and its nearby areas. A substantial chunk of this road has not been renovated in a long time, Jamil Khan told The Nation on Saturday.

“We took this issue to the district authorities but in vain,” he claimed.

A senior journalist in the federal capital remarked that a significant traffic bottleneck on Islamabad Highway at the PWD intersection irks commuters. Instead of resolving the traffic problem, the newly-built junction has exacerbated it. The journalist stated that the work is still incomplete after several months.

Many others expressed grave concerns for the district government’s and traffic police’s negligence.

SSP Traffic Islamabad, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, told The Nation that the quality of the road preceding Gulberg Greens has worsened ahead and that five bridges are causing serious traffic congestion. He said that Islamabad Expressway carries the majority of Punjab’s traffic, and has deployed a congestion response force to guide motorists.