Here are the Top 5 Emerging Superstars From PSL 7

Pakistan Super League has served as the biggest stage for young cricketers to showcase their talent and make a name for themselves. As is the case every season, PSL 7 also introduced a number 0f emerging cricketers to the world, however, some of them announced their entry in style.

Here are the top 5 emerging cricketers of PSL 7:

1. Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars’ young pacer, Zaman Khan was undoubtedly the most successful emerging star of PSL 7. After Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, Lahore Qalandars have unearthed another young pacer who will soon be knocking on the doors of the national team. Playing under the captaincy Shaheen Shah Afridi, the young pacer proved his mettle under pressure during PSL 7.

Zaman Khan featured in all 13 matches for his team, playing a vital role in their success. 20-year-old pacer picked up 18 wickets at an average of 21.50, becoming the third-highest wicket taker of the tournament. The fast bowler also remained economical throughout the tournament conceding runs at an economy of 8.26. Zaman Khan looks like an exciting new prospect for Pakistan after helping his team win their first-ever PSL title.

2. Salman Irshad

Peshawar Zalmi’s emerging fast bowler, Salman Irshad is the first cricketer from Kashmir to appear in Pakistan Super League. Spotted in a talent hunt program conducted in Kashmir by Lahore Qalandars, the pacer turned heads with his speed in 2018.

After playing his first 3 seasons of PSL for Lahore Qalandars, Salman Irshad missed out on PSL 6. However, he played in Kashmir Premier League 2021, ending up as the highest wicket taker of the tournament. Seeing his form, Peshawar Zalmi picked up Salman Irshad for PSL 7 and they did not regret the decision. 26-year-old proved to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament. He took 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 17.6, that too with an economy of 8.25.

3. Muhammad Haris

Coming in to replace the veteran wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal, after he tested positive for COVID-19, Muhammad Haris became an irreplaceable part of Peshawar Zalmi. Despite appearing in only 5 matches of PSL 7, Muhammad Haris has his name known in the cricket world now. The young batsman stunned the cricket fraternity with his outstanding power-hitting as an opener as well as his dynamic wicket-keeping.

Muhammad Haris scored 166 runs at a decent average of 33.20. However, it was his strike rate of 186.51 which remained most valuable for Peshawar Zalmi in the initial overs. 20-year old enjoyed the highest strike rate among the openers in PSL 7. Moreover, Muhammad Haris also recorded the highest dismissals per match with gloves in his debut season of the Pakistan Super League.

4. Ahsan Ali

Although Ahsan Ali had made his international debut last year, he didn’t quite get the chance to showcase his talent. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, Ahsan Ali got the opportunity at the very start of PSL 7 and he grabbed it with both hands.

Ahsan Ali smashed two half-centuries in the first two matches for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of PSL. He went on to play 8 matches out of 10 for his team, scoring 250 runs at an average of 35.71. 28-year-old had an impressive strike rate of 138.88 with 3 half-centuries in 8 matches.

5. Qasim Akram

Following his incredible form as he lead Pakistan into U-19 World Cup 2022, Qasim Akram joined Karachi Kings in the second round of PSL 7. Despite his team’s below-par performance in the tournament, Qasim Akram scored a half-century in one of the four innings he played.

The U-19 captain ended up with an average of 33 and a strike rate of 154.68. The all-rounder also picked up a wicket for 7 runs and bagged 4 catches in his short stint for Karachi Kings. Although Qasim Akram did not display his full potential in PSL 7, he surely was an eye-catching player from the emerging category.

Who was your favorite emerging player from PSL 7? Share your picks in the comments section.