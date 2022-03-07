Indians Grill Sunil Gavaskar for His Remarks on Late Shane Warne

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 7, 2022 | 2:06 pm

Indian cricketer turned commentator, Sunil Gavaskar has found himself in hot water after calling the Australian bowling great, Shane Warne, a “pretty ordinary” spin bowler on the day of his death.

Gavaskar rated Warne below the Indian spinners and Muralitharan and said “No, I wouldn’t say that no. For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne.” While commenting on Warne’s bowling, Gavaskar said Warne’s record against India is pretty ordinary.

“Look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book,” added Gavaskar.

After the statement, the former Indian skipper faced severe backlash on social media for his immature comments at an inappropriate time, and here’s how Twitter reacted to Gavaskar’s comment:

It is pertinent to mention that Shane Warne was the first blower in history to achieve the milestone of 1,000 wickets across formats and is the second on the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. He has represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODI matches with 708 and 293 wickets respectively.

