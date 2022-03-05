PM Imran: Shane Warne Will be Missed Across The Cricketing World

Yesterday, the cricket universe heard the sad news of the demise of the Australia bowling great, Shane Warne. He passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52. Warne was great with the ball on the field and had a supportive and flamboyant personality off the field.

Cricket players and fans across the globe expressed their grief on his death and paid their tributes on their social media handles. Prime Minister Imran Khan mourned the death of the legendary cricketer and said that he will be missed across the cricketing world.

While sharing his grief on Twitter, PM Imran said that he was saddened to learn of the sudden passing of the legendary cricketer, a bowling genius who took the art of leg-spin to new heights. “He will be missed across the cricketing world,” He said.

Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights. He will be missed across the cricketing world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2022

Other former and current Pakistani cricketers including PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, and many more have also expressed their sympathies to Warne’s family.

Shane Warne was the one who brought variations in leg-spin bowling and become the first bowler in the history of cricket who achieved the milestone of 1000 wickets in both red and white-ball cricket.