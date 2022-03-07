Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out at Quality of Pitch & Poor Batting From Pakistanis

With all the slow cricket from Pakistani batters and bad light ruining the end of the day’s play, the first Test is heading towards a draw. Some of the former cricketers have criticized the surface used for the historic Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Former Pakistan captain, Muhammad Hafeez, who last played Test cricket in 2018, took to Twitter to slam PCB for getting a dead pitch prepared for the match. The former cricketer is of the opinion that the fate of the 1st Test would only be decided if one of the teams displays poor performance. Pakistan has posted a total of 476/4d while the Kangaroos were in a commanding position at the end of day three.

Hafeez who played 55 Test matches for Pakistan said that Pakistan should provide result-oriented pitches in red-ball cricket if they want to improve their Test cricket. Result-oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket, not dead-drawn games, Hafeez said.

Criticizing the pitch and Pakistan’s batters for keeping the scoring rate low during the first two days, Hafeez said that slow pitch and low strike rate reduce the chances of result in this historic match. Pakistani batters kept the run rate below 3 despite Imam and Azhar’s big hundreds.

Slow & dead pitch.. above all low intent so far fading out chances of result in this historic test match. One team have to play very poorly to give a result in this test match. Result oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket not dead drawn games please 🙏 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 5, 2022

Currently, Australia ended day 3 on 271/2. Australian openers, David Warner and Usman Khawaja displayed a terrific performance on day three by stitching a 156 runs opening stand.