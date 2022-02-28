Mohammad Hafeez Sets a Unique Record in PSL 7 Final

Former Pakistan captain, Muhammad Hafeez is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced. Although the veteran cricketer has recently announced his retirement from international cricket, his performance in franchise cricket is still up to the mark.

In yesterday’s PSL final, the right-handed batter became the oldest player in T20 history to score a fifty in the final and took two crucial wickets for his team. Hafeez, who represented Lahore Qalandars in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, scored 69 runs from 46 balls in the grand final. His magnificent half-century included 9 fours and a six.

Muhammad Hafeez, who was also awarded player of the match for his all-rounder performance against Multan Sultans, took the key wicket of Multan Sultans skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Aamer Azmat in the batting powerplay. Hafeez had also played his role for the Qalandars in the 2nd eliminator win against Islamabad United.

Overall, in the Pakistan Super League 7, Hafeez scored 323 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.36 while he maintained his strike rate at 128.68. The right-arm off-spinner also took 6 wickets in his 8 innings at an average of 19.66.

What a night Mohammad Hafeez is having. Earlier, he became the oldest player in T20 history to score a fifty in a final and now he has taken two wickets inside three overs. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. #HBLPSL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 27, 2022

Lahore Qalandars’ long wait for the PSL trophy ended as they defeated the strongest side of the edition, Multan Sultans, by 42 runs. While choosing to bat first, Lahore Qalandars posted 180 runs on the board while they restricted the Sultans to 138 runs.