Pakistan’s Exports Increased in February Thanks to Product Diversification

Pakistan’s exports market is growing by the month and is capturing more space in the international market by diversifying its products.

According to official data, Pakistan exports markets expanded with a major increase to Italy, Bangladesh China, the United States, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey during February 2022 when compared to the same month last year.

Pakistan’s exports to the US were $379.95 million in February 2021, which increased to $473.87 million this February, registering 25 percent growth, as per the data. The exports to China were $242.90 million in February 2021 which increased to $2284.78 million in February 2022, illustrating 17 percent growth. The exports to Italy were $61.27 million last February, which went up to $123.62 million in February 2022, registering 102 percent growth.

The exports to Spain were $63.83 million in February 2021 and rose to $121.33 million last month, indicating 90 percent growth. Exports to the United Arab Emirates were $75.43 million last February 2021 which surged to $164.08 million in the same month this year, registering 118 percent growth.

The exports to Bangladesh that were $49.85 million in February 2021, increased to $80.78 million this February, showing 62 percent growth. The exports to the Netherlands were $93.91 million last February 2021 and climbed to $182.34 million in February 2022, with 94 percent growth.

ALSO READ PTA to Establish Intelligence Centre to Counter Cyber Attacks

The exports to Turkey were $16.76 million last February spiked to $43.07 million this February, indicating 157 percent growth.

The exports to the United Kingdom were $156.49 million in February 2021 rose to $198.91 million in the same month this year, with 27 percent growth.

Official data showed that the export of men’s garments increased by 49 percent from $309 million in February 2021 to $460 million in February 2022, home textile exports inched up 28 percent from $312 million to $400 million, rice exports went up 42 percent from $179 million in February 2021 to $254 million in February 2022, and cotton fabric increased by 57 percent from $148 million to $233 million.