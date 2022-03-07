Massacre at KSE-100 After Market Sheds 1500 Points As Oil Hits 14-Year High

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a berserk sell-off during the trading hours, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1500 points in intraday trading.

After opening trade at 44,419.16 points, the market showcased bearish sentiments, with the KSE-100 index losing over 1,500 points in the day. At 12:40 PM, the local bourse was trading at 43,444.16 points, down by 1107.19 points.

Economic analyst, A. A. H. Soomro, told ProPakistani,

The market is feeling the heat of international oil prices. Although the economy is short-term protected due to PM’s pause in fuel prices, this would have impact on your PKR and FX reserves. SBP could turn hawkish tomorrow. It’s time to pray that oil and other commodities peak out. If it sustains for a quarter, we are going for a hard landing.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) flinched after oil prices soared to their highest since 2008 due to the postponing of the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets after the United States and its European allies considered banning imports of Russian oil.

Oil prices surpassed $130 for the first time in more than a decade during the early hours today after news that buyers are racing to replace Russia’s banned crude by paying record premiums for barrels that can be delivered now rather than later, underscoring concerns about sufficient near-term fuel supplies. Brent jumped above $130 a barrel as fears of a global economic slowdown intensified.

At the time of press, Brent futures were sitting at $129 a barrel in mid-day Asia trade — the highest since September 2008, up by over $20 in a space of two days. Consequently, the US Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose above $124 a barrel after reaching a high of $125.9 earlier today.

This is an intra-day market update.