Yamaha Introduces 2 Electric Bicycles With a Top Speed of 45 km/h

Yamaha has enhanced its electric bicycle lineup with the introduction of the Wabash RT and CrossCore RC versions. Its PWSeries ST mid-drive powertrain is featured on both variants that have a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) and are designed on solid frames. The Wabash RT is an off-road electric bicycle and the CrossCore RC is a traditional road running one.

Yamaha Power and Assist Bicycles is the company’s division dedicated to the creation of electric bikes, and it claims that both variants effuse the company’s prominent values of manufacturing useful and convenient products.

Electric bicycles are becoming more popular for exercise and transportation, according to the business, and the two e-bikes will be handy in a variety of situations.

Power

The 500W PWSeries ST motor delivers four stages of pedal assist that let the bicycle reach a top speed of 28 mph. Four sensors, including torque, crank cadence, wheel speed, and bike angle, work together to determine and apply the exact amount of power required while cycling.

Both bicycles are highly upgraded over the basic Wabash RT and CrossCore RT versions from 2019. They also have their own unique technologies and capabilities that help them stand out in their respective market niche.

Pricing

The Wabash RT will cost Rs. 739,703 ($4,099) and the CrossCore RC is priced at Rs. 559,287 ($3,099). Both versions will be offered in a few color variations and will be available by summer.

