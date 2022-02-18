Yamaha Launches New Sportier 125Z-DX Bike in Pakistan

Yamaha Pakistan has just launched the YB125Z-DX in three new color and sticker variations following its last news of the most recent price hikes.

The announcement was made on Facebook a day ago, and Yamaha Pakistan has also updated its official website to highlight the latest aesthetics and ‘advanced technology’ used and detailed what the YB125Z-DX has to offer at a price tag of Rs. 216,500.

The motorcycle is being offered in metallic black, metallic blue, and a vivid cocktail red, which Yamaha has termed as ‘dynamic’. Interestingly, it has also highlighted another advanced feature — a 35W headlight.

The advertisement read: “Brighten up the road ahead, no matter what time of the day with the halogen headlight fitted on the YB125Z-DX!’.

Engine

The motorbike has a 5-speed 125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine with a compression ratio of 10:1. It also comes with an electric starter button and a kick-starter in case the battery dies.

Despite its hefty price, the bright halogen headlight, new stickering, and ‘dynamic’ colors may attract customers as many car owners are considering switching to motorcycles because of the escalating prices of petrol in Pakistan, which is currently about Rs. 160 a liter.