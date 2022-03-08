International Women’s Day Celebrated at Sui Northern Gas

An event was organized at Sui Northern Gas Head Office to mark International Women’s Day. Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan was the Chief Guest.

While addressing the participants, Chairperson BOD Roohi Raees Khan referred to Islamic history where noble women like Hazrat Khadija (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA) had significant roles in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and they were equally respected by the Prophet (PBUH).

She also said that the women of Pakistan had proved their mettle in all walks of life which shows that if provided with equal opportunities, women could excel in any field.

She added that women also had a great role in society as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives which also needed to be appreciated. Chairperson BOD further said that women had been provided with a conducive work environment at Sui Northern Gas.

She expressed hope that women would contribute to the progress and growth of the company.

In a separate message, Managing Director Ali. J. Hamdani recalled the struggle of women for their fundamental rights and gender equality.

He said that we, as men, stand together in honoring the resilience of every woman, past and present, who paved the way toward breaking the glass ceiling and advancing gender equality.

MD SNGPL highlighted that the women at SNGPL had served at the highest management levels and their participation needed to be further enhanced to promote gender equality and diversity.

He reminded that gender diversity and equality were parts of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and people needed to ensure it in true letter and spirit.

The event was attended in large numbers by the senior management and female employees of the company.