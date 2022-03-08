Pakistan Requests Financial Assistance of $20.74 Billion From China

Pakistan has requested China to roll over the existing loans of $10.735 billion and lend it an additional amount of $10 billion as a deposit fund, taking the total debt to $20.74 billion, sources told ProPakistani.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, the two sides deliberated inter alia on rolling over all the financing facilities (safe deposits of $4.0 billion and commercial loans of $6.735 billion) upon maturity — a request made by the Ministry of Finance.

It is to note that a safe deposit of $2.0 billion will mature on March 23, 2022. A request for rollover, duly signed by the Prime Minister in January 2022, has already been made. And, a three-year commercial loan of RMB15 billion equivalent to $2.235 billion from a consortium of China Development Bank (CDB), Bank of China Limited (BOC), and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will mature on March 25, 2022. The Ministry of Finance has been in contact with CDB for its refinancing. A formal letter was sent on January 27, 2022. Other deposits and commercial loans will mature at later dates.

Pakistan has also asked for a deposit fund of $10 billion as a special request. In addition, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has proposed an enhancement of currency swap arrangement to $15 billion.

Pakistan has also asked China to help support the IMF [International Monetary Fund] Board and its financing. IMF had allocated additional Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to its member countries in August 2021 with the aim to help them fight the pandemic. China’s share in the allocation came to SDR 29.22 billion. The Ministry of Finance has requested Chinese concurrence for the use of a portion of its share either bilaterally or through a mechanism put in place by the IMF.

The Ministry of Energy had re-arranged Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with IPPs, non-CPEC-IPPs. This re-negotiation has resulted in a substantial cut in the price of electricity from those IPPs.

The same rearrangement with CPEC-IPPs is estimated to cut the cost of power by $14.29 billion over the entire life span. It has been learned that the Chinese government will compensate for $14.29 billion through any other means. According to sources, the SBP has suggested holding seminars in China to attract Chinese investors and entrepreneurs for setting up digital banks in Pakistan.

Regarding the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the SBP has proposed a dialogue between the People’s Bank of China and SBP to help Pakistan better evaluate the risks associated with CBDCs. In a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on February 11, 2022, the Governor SBP requested the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for arranging a meeting between the Governors of the central banks of the two countries to discuss the submitted proposals.

The Ministry of Finance, the sources said, has directed Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, to discuss the three proposals with the relevant Chinese authorities. The Ambassador has also been directed to extend assistance for arranging a meeting between the Governors of central banks of the two countries to discuss proposals.

Meanwhile, a ministerial-level delegation from China is planning to visit Pakistan in connection with the forthcoming 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on 22-23 March 2022. The Chinese delegation will also have several bilateral engagements with their Pakistani counterparts.