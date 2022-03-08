Samsung A73 Specs Leaked on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to be much better and faster than previously expected. The handset is expected to make use of the same Snapdragon 750G similar to the Galaxy A52 5G. Geekbench results also point towards the Galaxy A52s 5G chipset.

TSMC’s Snapdragon 778G 6nm features four Cortex-A78 and four A55 cores, as well as Adreno 642L GPU, a triple ISP, with a 5G modem (x53). The device will also feature 8GB RAM and boots Android 12 with One UI running on top.

Both the A53 and A73 are expected to feature the Snapdragon 778G. Other leaks claim that A73 and A53 will also get 4G versions. Last week, Samsung also released the entry-level models, the Galaxy A13 and A23 with 4G.

Other leaks reveal that the Galaxy A73 will feature a 6.73-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset features a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The A53, on the other hand, will feature a 6.52-inch display and refresh rates of 120Hz AMOLED. The A53 will have the same battery pack, with the primary camera downgraded to 64MP. Rumors suggest that the A53 will retail for almost $512.

The launch date and official price tag of the A73 and A53 have not yet been unveiled. However, the company is all set to launch the Galaxy F23 on 8th March.