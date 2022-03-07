Infinix Zero 5G is Now Available in Stores and Online

Infinix’s premier 5G smartphone, Zero 5G, is now available for sale in stores and online. The highly anticipated 5G smartphone in Pakistan comes with a price tag of PKR 49,999.

Featuring fifth-generation mobile network technology, the ZERO 5G not only supports high-speed 5G internet with a seamless connection but also faster downloads and greater coverage.

The Uni-Curve design is made up of a composite material that imitates the look and feel of glass, creating a device that feels premium to touch yet comfortable to hold.

The ZERO 5G features a crisp 48MP main camera with 30x ultra-zoom comprising a 13MP portrait camera and 2MP virtual camera.

The 30X 48MP zoom camera allows users to capture high-quality photos from a distance. With its 960 fps slow-motion capabilities in video mode, the handset allows users to capture moments that even the human eye can miss.

The front camera is 16MP Dual Flash Light coupled with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology that makes users look flattering in all angles and lighting conditions.

Infinix is committed to bringing its users a high-quality smartphone experience, by prioritizing ease, innovation, and affordability in all of its tailored devices.

The Zero 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day long, with a 33W super-fast charging capacity that is TUV-Certified for safe charging.

The Zero 5G comes in three exciting colors: Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange. It runs Android 11 based XOS 10, with 6 GB Ram and 128 storage.