SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 9.75%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent.

1/3 The MPC decided to maintain policy rate at 9.75%. This reflected view that domestic demand & underlying current acc continue to moderate to a sustainable pace, while outlook for inflation has improved following govt’s relief pkg announced last week. https://t.co/1LGDSoSKZ5 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 8, 2022

A press release issued by the central bank said that the decision reflected the view of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that the outlook for inflation has improved following the cuts in fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced last week as part of the government’s relief package.

It added that, “This moderation should help keep at bay demand-side pressures on inflation and contain non-oil imports, notwithstanding the significant uncertainty about the future path of global energy and food prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

More info will be added accordingly.