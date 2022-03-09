Australia Likely to Hand Out Debut to Emerging Leg-Spinner in 2nd Pakistan Test

The first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw and now both the teams will head to the National Stadium Karachi where they will play the second Test match from March 21-25. A major point to ponder for the visitors is whether to include another spinner in the playing XI or not.

In a media conference, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that the best strategy ahead now is to include two spinners for the remainder of the series. “Though it would hardly have made any difference on this placid pitch, the best way forward now is to include two spinners for the rest of the series”, Cummins said.

While answering a question regarding the second spinner in the playing XI, the Kangaroos skipper said “Which two spinners to play would be decided once we see the pitch at the National Stadium for the second Test.”

However, the Australian media has reported that Pat Cummins-led Australia is likely to include the debutant leg-spin bowler, Mitchell Swepson, in playing XI. Responding to the Australian media report, Pat said “I think it is an asset for sure having a wrist-spinner. It’s something a bit different, and Swepson has been bowling beautifully. ”

While discussing the last Test match at Rawalpindi, Cummins said that one positive coming out of the match on a slow surface, was the batting practice as his leading batters stayed on the crease for longer periods. “Majority of the Australian batters stayed long at the wicket, having good look at the wicket and conditions they will be facing for the rest of the series.”

However, the Australian skipper praised the fans as respectful and the ones who kept the Test cricket lively. “Crowd played its part. Good supportive crowd, we have got throughout. That is great to see such a noisy and lively crowd.”