Coeus Solutions Postpones $5 Million IPO Amid Market Uncertainty

Lahore-based IT company, Coeus Solutions Limited, has postponed its book building in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) due to the current market situation caused by global oil prices. It had planned to raise $5 million by listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board.

Its notification issued to the PSX detailed that the margin money of the registered bidders will be fully refunded within three working days by 10 March.

The company has also planned a new date to list on the GEM board, the notification added.

Coeus Solutions offers services including software product development services and full end-to-end testing services for customers based in Germany and Europe.

Coeus Solutions Ltd. was established in Lahore, Pakistan, and has a distribution office in Berlin, Germany under the name Coeus Solutions GmbH. The company caters to 30,000 businesses in Germany, including Audi AG and Allianz SE.