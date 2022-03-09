Govt is Closing These Public Places in Islamabad During March

The preparations for the National Day Parade are well underway as the country is set to display its military might on the 23 March Parade to be held in Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Since this year’s Pakistan Day Parade will also be attended by the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Islamabad’s civil administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the event.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, has ordered to keep several public places closed on 16, 18, 20, and 23 March in view of the full-dress rehearsals and the National Day Parade.

To facilitate the guests and to avoid any untoward situation on the occasion of the Pakistan Day Parade, the following places will remain closed on the specified dates:

Lok Virsa Museum Pakistan Museum of Natural History Cafe 1969 ITP Office Open Air Theatre Pakistan Monument Any other major facility on Garden Avenue/in close vicinity of Parade Ground likely to affect traffic control/security aspects on said dates.

Earlier this week, Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, had said that three holidays will be observed in Islamabad on account of the 48th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) and Pakistan Day.

During a news conference, the Minister said that 22, 23, and 24 March will be observed as holidays in the federal capital, adding that all participants of foreign delegations will also witness the National Day Parade as the ‘guest of honor.’