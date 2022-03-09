Babar and Rizwan Rule T20I Rankings as Test Stars Make Big Jumps in New Rankings

Pakistan duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan still remain the top two in the latest ICC T20I rankings despite not playing T20I cricket since the end of last year. Both the batters have maintained their spots in T20I while Babar has also maintained his top rank in the ODI format.
Pakistan’s explosive ODI opener, Fakhar Zaman has also maintained his spot as the number nine ranked ODI batter in the world as there were no changes to the top 10 in the 50-over format.
The majority of the changes in batter rankings took place in the Test format. While Babar still maintained his ninth spot in Test batter rankings and remained the only batter in the world to be ranked amongst the top 10 in all three formats, other Pakistani batters made huge leaps after magnificent performances in the first Test match against Australia.
Veteran middle-order batter, Azhar Ali moved up 10 places to number 12 after an exceptional century while Imam-ul-Haq broke into the top 100 for the first time by scoring back-to-back centuries. He is now ranked 63 in the world. His opening partner, Abdullah Shafique also climbed up as he scored an unbeaten century in the second innings. Abdullah moved up a staggering 27 places to 67.
Here are the updated batter rankings in all three formats:
ODIs
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|811
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|791
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|783
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|750
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|741
|10
|Joe Root
|740
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|805
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|798
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|Dawid Malan
|728
|5
|Devon Conway
|703
|6
|Aaron Finch
|679
|7
|Rassie van der Dussen
|669
|8
|Martin Guptill
|658
|9
|Pathum Nissanka
|654
|10
|KL Rahul
|646
Test
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|936
|2
|Joe Root
|872
|3
|Steve Smith
|851
|4
|Kane Williamson
|844
|5
|Virat Kohli
|763
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|761
|7
|Travis Head
|753
|8
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|745
|9
|Babar Azam
|743
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|723
Other Pakistani batters in Tests:
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|12
|Azhar Ali
|684
|18
|Mohammad Rizwan
|671
|20
|Fawad Alam
|648
|21
|Abid Ali
|635
|52
|Faheem Ashraf
|517
|61
|Shan Masood
|481
|63
|Imam-ul-Haq
|477
|67
|Abdullah Shafique
|470
|90
|Haris Sohail
|385