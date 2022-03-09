Babar and Rizwan Rule T20I Rankings as Test Stars Make Big Jumps in New Rankings

Pakistan duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan still remain the top two in the latest ICC T20I rankings despite not playing T20I cricket since the end of last year. Both the batters have maintained their spots in T20I while Babar has also maintained his top rank in the ODI format.

Pakistan’s explosive ODI opener, Fakhar Zaman has also maintained his spot as the number nine ranked ODI batter in the world as there were no changes to the top 10 in the 50-over format.

The majority of the changes in batter rankings took place in the Test format. While Babar still maintained his ninth spot in Test batter rankings and remained the only batter in the world to be ranked amongst the top 10 in all three formats, other Pakistani batters made huge leaps after magnificent performances in the first Test match against Australia.

Veteran middle-order batter, Azhar Ali moved up 10 places to number 12 after an exceptional century while Imam-ul-Haq broke into the top 100 for the first time by scoring back-to-back centuries. He is now ranked 63 in the world. His opening partner, Abdullah Shafique also climbed up as he scored an unbeaten century in the second innings. Abdullah moved up a staggering 27 places to 67.

Here are the updated batter rankings in all three formats:

ODIs

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 873 2 Virat Kohli 811 3 Rohit Sharma 791 4 Quinton De Kock 783 5 Aaron Finch 779 6 Jonny Bairstow 775 7 David Warner 762 8 Rassie van der Dussen 750 9 Fakhar Zaman 741 10 Joe Root 740

T20Is

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 805 2 Mohammad Rizwan 798 3 Aiden Markram 796 4 Dawid Malan 728 5 Devon Conway 703 6 Aaron Finch 679 7 Rassie van der Dussen 669 8 Martin Guptill 658 9 Pathum Nissanka 654 10 KL Rahul 646

Test

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Marnus Labuschagne 936 2 Joe Root 872 3 Steve Smith 851 4 Kane Williamson 844 5 Virat Kohli 763 6 Rohit Sharma 761 7 Travis Head 753 8 Dimuth Karunaratne 745 9 Babar Azam 743 10 Rishabh Pant 723

Other Pakistani batters in Tests: