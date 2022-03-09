How IDP Education is Revolutionizing the Landscape of International Education in Pakistan

IDP Education is a global leader in international education. The proud co-owner of IELTS with a history of more than 50 years and offices in over 40 countries globally, IDP has placed more than 500,000 students globally.

On the occasion of the upcoming IDP Study Abroad Expo, Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director Pakistan expressed his thoughts saying, “Our expos are a perfect opportunity for Pakistani students to meet representatives of top global universities, getting on-spot expert advice on best-suited courses, institutions, and destinations along with free IELTS Master Classes.”

“With our cutting edge newly launched IDP live App, students can find right courses and can check chances of getting into a course within minutes using the Fastlane feature,” he added.

Supported by 800+ international educational institutions on IDP’s panel, the upcoming Study Abroad Expo will go on from 8th till 13th March in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

During the Expo, students, parents, and professionals will get a chance to meet the top 50+ global universities and find out everything they need to know about their student abroad journey.

IDP Pakistan is operating in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with the most ethical, qualified teams of counselors along with state-of-the-art IELTS test centers.

In line with IDP’s commitment to helping the youth of Pakistan, they have expanded their reach to 6 cities with the launch of new virtual offices in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Peshawar while some other cities are in the pipeline.

“There is huge potential among the Pakistani students and I am also inspired to see our students developing interest in emerging courses like big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and STEM,” said Humayun.

To register for IDP Study abroad expo, visit this link.

IDP Pakistan educational and study abroad consultants offer free counseling to help students study abroad at top universities around the world. IDP has a prominent global presence in over 40 countries and is a leader in the education consultancy industry.

For more information, visit www.idp.com/pakistan