Karachi to Witness Hot Weather in Next Few Days

A spell of hot weather is expected to grip Karachi for the next three days, during which the temperature may hover between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

The forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

The maximum temperature in the city this morning was 21 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the humidity will range between 30 to 40 percent in the evening from Thursday to Saturday.

“Winds are expected to blow from northeast at night and from southwest in the evening,” the Met Office said.

However, it ruled out the possibility of a heatwave. Separately, the PMD predicted dry and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

It added that rain, wind with thunderstorms, and light showers are expected over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, north Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan