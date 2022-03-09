Punjab to Revise School Timings for Ramadan

The Punjab School Education Department is mulling over reducing school timings by two hours during the month of Ramadan.

A meeting of the department was held on Wednesday, in which the proposal to reduce school timings by two hours during Ramadan came into consideration.

ALSO READ Islamabad Announces 3 Holidays for Schools and Offices

During the meeting, it was suggested to operate girls’ schools from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, and boys’ schools from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm during Ramadan.

Currently, both boys and girls schools start at 8:00 am and close at 2:30 pm and 2:45 pm, respectively.

ALSO READ AIOU Extends Admission Deadline for Matric and Inter

If approved, the new timings will be applicable from the first of Ramadan.

The education department has sought the opinion of the education authorities regarding the change in timings. A final notification will be issued after due consultation.