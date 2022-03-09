Senior Civil Judge Dismissed for Sexually Assaulting Woman at Official Residence

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dismissed Senior Civil Judge District Lower Dir, Justice Muhammad Jamshed Kundi, from service after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

According to details, Justice Muhammad Jamshed Kundi has been removed from his post under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants Rules 2011.

ALSO READ AIOU Extends Admission Deadline for Matric and Inter

Last year in November, Justice Kundi was arrested after a woman accused him of raping her at his official residence. Soon after the arrest, the PHC also initiated an inquiry against Justice Kundi.

On the complaint of the victim, Balambat Police in Lower Dir had registered an FIR against Justice Kundi under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the FIR, the victim contended that Justice Kundi had demanded Rs. 1.5 million from her in exchange for getting her sister a job. Since she didn’t have the amount in cash, she gave the judge her gold jewelry worth Rs. 1.5 million.

A few days later, Justice Kundi informed the victim that he couldn’t arrange a job for her sister. The judge then asked the woman to visit his official residence to reclaim her assets.

ALSO READ MCC Announces Big Changes in Cricket Rules

When the woman arrived at the judge’s residence, he asked for sexual favors before returning her jewelry. Upon refusal, the judge raped her and didn’t even return the jewelry.

The victim went to Balambat Police Station to register a complaint against the judge. The police sent her to a hospital for a medical examination that confirmed rape. The police then lodged an FIR against Justice Kundi and arrested him immediately.