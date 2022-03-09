AIOU Extends Admission Deadline for Matric and Inter

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions for the first phase of the Spring 2022 semester in Matriculation and Intermediate classes.

Regional Director of the University’s Hyderabad Campus, Niaz Ali Maka, announced the news on Tuesday. He said that the university administration had extended the date of Matric and Inter (Phase-I) admissions till 21 March at the request of the students.

Students seeking admission under this facility will have to pay an additional amount of Rs. 500 as a late fee along with the regular admission fee.

“Further information in this regard can be obtained by contacting the points set up by Allama Iqbal Open University in different cities or the regional office at Auto Bhan Road, Latifabad on office phone number 022-9330052,” he added.

He said that the form collection will continue on Saturdays and Sundays at designated points. Students can also submit online admission forms through the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Previously, 7 March was the last date for submission of admission forms. However, many students across the country had failed to meet the deadline for various reasons, due to which the varsity decided to extend the admission date.