Stay on Top of Your Spring Style Game with Ideas Pakistan Day Sale

The glorious season of spring is upon us and we cannot help but rejoice in all its beauty. Of course, one of the best things about this season is the endless possibilities of colors and patterns that one can experiment with, in their outfits. Donning bright and exotic prints is what we all dream of in spring.

Celebrating this amazing season, Ideas is launching its Pakistan Day Sale just in time for spring. The sale features more than a whopping 3000 products which are all up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices, with a discount of up to 50% off!

How cool is that to let you feel those spring vibes you have been looking forward to?

Here is what this mega Pakistan Day Sale features:

Unstitched

Presenting a plethora of rich, vibrant colors and floral patterns, the Unstitched collection by GulAhmed is a sight to behold. With three-piece and two-piece unstitched lawn and cotton outfits, you will be summer-ready for all your outdoor functions this season.

Pret

Elegantly stitched with intricate detailing and patterns that go with every occasion, ready-to-wear fashion by Ideas Pret is an amalgam of digital prints and screen prints. Bright with the colors of spring and summer, Ideas Pret provides a quick-fix that is not just beautiful in all its designs but offers comfort one desires for a breezy look.

Home

As spring blossoms around us, we cannot help but think of refreshing our home interiors with the colors of the season. Loaded with amenities that are aesthetically pleasing in the colors of summer, Ideas Home is a one-of-a-kind brand with everything your living spaces need. From soft pastel-colored bedding to vibrant towels to rugs that brighten up the whole room, this collection is one you should definitely not miss out on.

Man

The premium menswear collection from Ideas Man is one to keep your eyes open for this spring season. Made with high-quality cotton and blended materials, their top-of-the-line clothes for men will put you in the best of your comfort zones while providing a treat for the eyes. Ranging from polo shirts, t-shirts, dress shirts, casual shirts, dress pants, jeans, and traditional wear as well, their products are soft on the hands and stylish to the eyes.

Shoes and Bags

Offering a complete look for all your outfits, Ideas Pakistan Day Sale features matching shoes and bags for every occasion. Showcasing a wide variety of Eastern and Western shoes from kohlapuris to loafers, pumps, and slippers, this collection can help you create a complete spring look to go with your dresses. Add on a statement bag to go with your outfit and voila! You are ready to rock the world this summer with your chic style.

Kids

Ideas Kids collection brings something as extraordinary as they are for the kids. The kids’ collection features cute graphic tees, dresses and bedspreads for the little ones to make their spring all the more brighter. The collection includes attractive patterns and designs for both boys and girls on a fabric that is light and heat resistant with a softness one can only experience.

The exclusive online sale for Pakistan Day is LIVE NOW while the sale will launch in-stores on March 10th, with an amazing opportunity to renew your wardrobe for this new season. What’s more, this sale could be the perfect occasion to do all your early shopping for the season of festivities.

Without further ado, visit the GulAhmed online store NOW to avail amazing discounts on the most latest designs from all their collections. The best part about this sale is that by adding products worth more than 2000 PKR to your cart, you will get your shipping totally free!

Happy shopping!